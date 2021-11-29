He was a 16-year-old ceremonial dancer performing in the Indigenous mission of Maningrida in 1969 when he met British director Nicolas Roeg, who was scouting for filming locations. Mr. Gulpilil co-starred in Roeg’s 1971 movie “Walkabout” as a lone youth wandering the Outback as part of a tribal rite of passage. He comes across and rescues two lost British children whose distraught father had driven them into the Outback with the intent of killing them and then dying by suicide. The British siblings were played by a teenage Jenny Agutter and the director’s 7-year-old son, Lucien.