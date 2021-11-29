His mother let him drive her little Morris Minor saloon car long before he was old enough to get a drivers’ license, and he was immediately hooked. Mr. Williams spent most of his money on motoring magazines and, when he was 17 and old enough to take a driving test, persuaded his mother to give him 80 euros (just over $200 at the time) to buy a small Austin A35 that he souped up and entered in local car races. He quickly became known for his crashes and writing off cars.