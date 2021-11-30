By his own account, he was far more interested in dealing with strikers than with bureaucrats, preferring to mediate negotiations rather than “run the silly agency,” as he called the FMCS. He was praised as a steadying force at the bargaining table, credited with defusing volatile situations with his folksy sense of humor. (He once joked that he wanted to recruit federal mediators from the waitstaff at Duke Zeibert’s Washington restaurant.) But some critics accused him of doing too little, saying he soaked up publicity while merely preventing opposing parties from coming to blows.