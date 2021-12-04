He retired after the 1981 season, before sacks became an official stat, but he was credited with 130 sacks over 13 seasons. (He missed the 1975 season recovering from a knee injury.) He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Mr. Humphrey played on losing teams during much of his career in Atlanta, which likely contributed to the 33-year wait before he was finally selected for the Hall of Fame.
Mr. Humphrey, who was born in Memphis on June 29, 1944, was drafted by the Falcons after leading Tennessee State to a 35-3-1 record from 1965 to 1967.
At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, he terrorized opposing quarterbacks as a dynamic rusher. He was the NFL defensive rookie of the year in 1968 and earned first-team All-Pro honors five times. He had double-figure sacks nine times in his career, along with two interceptions, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and two safeties.
“Before they started keeping records of sacks, man, I was getting sacks left and right,” Mr. Humphrey once said. “The thing about me, I didn’t care so much about getting the sack. A sack was just a tackle back then. Tackling the quarterback or tackling the ball carrier on a running play was all the same.”
In 1977, Mr. Humphrey was a key player on a defense that allowed just 129 points — the NFL’s fewest ever in a 14-game season. But the team struggled offensively and finished just 7-7, missing the playoffs.
“He was a great athlete,” said longtime Falcons linebacker Greg Brezina, who joined the team the same year as Mr. Humphrey. “One of the best things about him was his winning attitude. He was a team player and, of course, he’s probably one of the best defensive ends that there was out there. It’s just a shame he played so long with a team that didn’t win much. He didn’t get the recognition.”
Mr. Humphrey temporarily retired after four games in 1978 — missing his only chance at the playoffs with the Falcons. He returned the next season with the Eagles and finally reached the Super Bowl in the 1980 season, when he had 14½ sacks. The favored Eagles lost to the Raiders 27-10.
“It was the most exciting thing that could have ever happened to me,” he said in a 2014 interview. “I went to Philadelphia to try to get on a winning team and experience what I experienced in college at Tennessee State. We were (HBCU) national champions two years in a row.”
The Falcons had only two winning seasons before Humphrey stepped away ahead of their first playoff appearance.
“In Atlanta, I never got used to losing,” Humphrey said. “It made me play harder. I used to say to myself: ‘Well, if we lose the game, the guy who lined up in front of me won’t have anything to be excited about. When he looks at the film, he’s not going to like what he sees of himself. I’m going to go out there and try to wear him down.’ That was the only thing that kept me motivated.”
Information about survivors was not available.