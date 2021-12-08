The cause was complications from a fall, said her friend Mona Cravens, director of student publications at the University of Southern California. Ms. Hard, who lived in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, had worked at USC for the past four decades, helping design and fact-check the yearbook before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trained by her mother on public tennis courts in Southern California, she was ranked the top U.S. player in women’s tennis for four straight years beginning in 1960, when she also reached No. 2 in the world. She won 21 major titles, including 13 in women’s doubles and five in mixed doubles, and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1973. “As a doubles player,” New York Times journalist Charles Friedman had written a decade earlier, “she has no peer.”
Yet Ms. Hard was largely forgotten after her retirement in 1964, overshadowed by other Hall of Famers such as Althea Gibson, who beat her in the 1957 Wimbledon final to become the first African American to win a championship at the All England Club. In a tribute after Ms. Hard’s death, Los Angeles Times sportswriter Bill Dwyre called her “the most under-publicized, underappreciated, possibly underrated tennis player of the last half-century.”
In part, she was relatively little known because she played as an amateur, before the start of the Open era in 1968 made it possible to compete in major tournaments as a professional. She also shied from publicity, turning down interview requests and rarely discussing her accomplishments. Even as a tennis instructor in the late 1970s, before she joined USC, “she didn’t tell her new students” that she was a Grand Slam champion, according to Cravens, a former pupil who learned about Ms. Hard’s background only after seeing a sign about the size of an index card near the pro-shop cash register at Griffith Park.
“U.S. Tennis Champion,” it said, alongside the years 1960 and 1961. Cravens had to ask around to find out it was referring to Ms. Hard. “I said to her, ‘Dard, you’re pretty well known!’ ” Cravens recalled in a phone interview, using a nickname for Ms. Hard. “And she said, ‘Ah, that was a lifetime ago.’ ”
To women who shared the court with Ms. Hard — and to men such as Rod Laver, a fellow Hall of Famer who partnered with her to win three major titles in mixed doubles — her powerful serve and volley were difficult to forget. “I’d go out onto the court with her and I’d tell the other team that I wouldn’t have to hit any overheads. Darlene would hit them all,” Laver told the Times this week. “They’d start hitting hard shots at her at the net and she would get them all back. Pretty soon, the word was out. You better hit the ball at Laver.”
“She was the best doubles player of her generation,” King said in a statement shared by the Tennis Hall, “and when she asked me to be her doubles partner at the 1960 U.S. National Clay Courts, when I was 16 years old, she boosted my confidence immensely.” The two women later helped the U.S. team win the 1963 Federation Cup — the inaugural edition of what is now the Billie Jean King Cup — by beating Australia’s Margaret Court and Lesley Turner Bowrey in the doubles final, coming back from a 3-6 loss in the first set to win the next two, 13-11, 6-3.
Winning the Federation Cup with Ms. Hard was “a highlight of both our careers,” said King, who later founded the Women’s Tennis Association and is widely considered one of the sport’s greatest players.
The two women started playing together in 1957 — Ms. Hard was 21 and studying at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif.; King, a fellow Californian living in Long Beach, was 13 and then known as Billie Jean Moffitt — following an introduction from King’s coach. Playing with Ms. Hard “changed my outlook because I got my first extended taste of what it meant to play at a high level,” King wrote in her autobiography “All In,” published in August. “The pace and depth of her shots were a revelation.
“Amazingly,” she continued, “Darlene not only agreed to play with me a couple more times, she also offered to drive the forty miles from Pomona and pick me up at my house to do it, even though it could take her as long as an hour and a half one way in bad traffic. I would be jumping out of my skin as I waited to hear her coming down 36th Street in her red Chevy convertible.”
Darlene Ruth Hard was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 1936. Her father worked in the trucking industry, and her mother was an administrative assistant. They separated when Ms. Hard was a teenager.
Ms. Hard grew up in suburban Montebello, taking the bus two hours west to play at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, and enrolled at Pomona in 1957, studying to become a pediatrician. She won the 1958 women’s national collegiate singles title and dropped out of school the next year. “I learned pretty fast,” she explained, “that medical school was harder than playing tennis.”
In singles, Ms. Hard was a finalist at Wimbledon in 1957 and 1959, and at Forest Hills in 1958. She made her breakthrough in May 1960 as a No. 6 seed at the French Championships, beating Mexico’s Yola Ramírez in the finals. A few months later, she beat top-seeded Bueno, her frequent doubles partner, in the finals of the U.S. National Championships, 6-4, 10-12, 6-4.
She and Bueno won five major doubles titles together, and were so close that Ms. Hard skipped Wimbledon in 1961 to stay in Paris with Bueno, whom she nursed “through a bout of jaundice,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Ms. Hard successfully defended her singles title at Forest Hills in 1961 but lost in the next year’s finals to Court (then known as Margaret Smith) in an acrimonious match that was “notable,” Sports Illustrated wrote, “mostly for bad calls and a weeping spell” by Ms. Hard. She was reported to have “put her head in her arms and cried convulsively” after two line calls went against her in the second set.
In women’s doubles, she won five straight titles at Forest Hills, from 1958 to 1962. She also played on four winning Wightman Cup teams, helping to propel the U.S. women to victory over Britain.
Ms. Hard announced that she was retiring from the international tennis circuit to marry an engineer named Fred Shockley, although it was unclear if they ever married. Years later, she said that the real reason she retired was that she knew her time atop the American tennis scene was coming to an end: “Billie Jean King was hot on my heels. I knew it was better for me emotionally to go out winning.”
Her marriage to Richard Waggoner Jr. ended in divorce. Survivors include a sister.
In 1969, a few years into retirement, Ms. Hard returned to Forest Hills with one of her students, whom she promised she would play with if the student qualified. After learning that they couldn’t compete because Ms. Hard was a teaching pro and the student was an amateur, Ms. Hard partnered instead with Françoise Dürr, a future Hall of Famer.
The pair went on to reach the finals against the heavily favored pairing of Court and Virginia Wade, only to find themselves down 0-6, 0-2. “On a break, I told Frankie we had to at least get one '1′ up there on the scoreboard,” Ms. Hard later told the Times. They won 12 of the next 17 games, securing Ms. Hard’s 21st and final major championship in what tennis historian Bud Collins later described as “one of the most remarkable and crowd-pleasing victories of the year.”
It was Ms. Hard’s only major title as a professional, earning her $1,000 after years in which she said she received only 10 pounds, or about $28.60, for each victory at Wimbledon. She later spoke with disdain about the money, publicity and sponsorships that accompany modern tennis success, telling the Times in 1997 that she and her fellow amateurs were driven by something different.
“We played,” she said, “because we loved the game.”