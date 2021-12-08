To women who shared the court with Ms. Hard — and to men such as Rod Laver, a fellow Hall of Famer who partnered with her to win three major titles in mixed doubles — her powerful serve and volley were difficult to forget. “I’d go out onto the court with her and I’d tell the other team that I wouldn’t have to hit any overheads. Darlene would hit them all,” Laver told the Times this week. “They’d start hitting hard shots at her at the net and she would get them all back. Pretty soon, the word was out. You better hit the ball at Laver.”