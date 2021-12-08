“The absolute irony of all the jokes and speculation about Michael trying to turn into a European woman is that after James Brown, his music (and his dancing) represent the epitome — one of the mightiest peaks — of what we call Black Music. Fortunately for us, that suspect skin-lightening disease … had no effect on the field-holler screams palpable in his voice, or the electromagnetism fueling his elegant and preternatural sense of rhythm, flexibility, and fluid motion.”