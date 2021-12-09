He assigned her to find interesting “faces,” or people who could be extras, and introduced her to the fundamentals of filmmaking. “Tell the story as if you were in a bar telling it to friends,” she later recalled him saying. “And if you have a talent to tell stories, you will be able to tell them well. Don’t worry about the technical aspects.” With Fellini’s blessing, she borrowed some of the crew of “8 1/2” and made her feature-film debut with “The Basilisks” (1963), about three young men in a poor Italian village.