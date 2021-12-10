Although the Monkees were a made-for-TV band, created by producers Bert Schneider and Bob Rafelson to capitalize on the popularity of the Beatles’ antic and irreverent movies, Mr. Nesmith sought to bring a musical seriousness to the group, which starred on an NBC sitcom for two seasons and became known for hit records such as “Daydream Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville.” The group’s first four albums all reached No. 1, and for a time the “Prefab Four” were said to have outsold the Beatles.