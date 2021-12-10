The cause was a heart ailment, said Jason Elzy, the head of communications for Rhino Records, which releases the Monkees’ music. Mr. Nesmith last performed less than a month ago, concluding a Monkees farewell tour in Los Angeles with singer and drummer Micky Dolenz, who is now the band’s sole surviving member.
Although the Monkees were a made-for-TV band, created by producers Bert Schneider and Bob Rafelson to capitalize on the popularity of the Beatles’ antic and irreverent movies, Mr. Nesmith sought to bring a musical seriousness to the group, which starred on an NBC sitcom for two seasons and became known for hit records such as “Daydream Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville.” The group’s first four albums all reached No. 1, and for a time the “Prefab Four” were said to have outsold the Beatles.
As a member of the Monkees, Mr. Nesmith wrote songs including “Listen to the Band,” “Circle Sky,” “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” and “Mary, Mary,” which was first recorded by the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and later covered by the hip-hop group Run-DMC. The band’s other members included the heartthrob singer Davy Jones, who died in 2012, and singer-guitarist Peter Tork, who died in 2019.
Premiering on NBC in 1966, “The Monkees” was canceled after two seasons but won an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy. The show was filled with high jinks — the group grappled with pirates and outlaws in some episodes — and was unabashedly light and airy. There was no mention of drugs, alcohol or sex around the Monkees, who became a teeny-bopper sensation even as band members later recalled nights spent carousing and “cruising for girls in the Monkeemobile,” as Jones later put it.
While the band was shown playing their music on-screen, the instruments were unplugged, at least early on. The songs were performed by session musicians and composed by vaunted songwriters such as Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Neil Diamond and Neil Sedaka until Mr. Nesmith and his bandmates took control of their music before the release of their third album, “Headquarters” (1967).
The group’s reputation had begun to falter by 1968, when the show was canceled and the Monkees starred in the musical adventure film “Head,” a box-office bomb that was co-written by Rafelson and actor Jack Nicholson. Tork left the band, and Mr. Nesmith recorded two more albums with the remaining members before leaving as well to work as a solo artist.
After the death of his former bandmate Jones, Mr. Nesmith reunited with the remaining Monkees to record the 2016 album, “Good Times!,” singing lead on “Me & Magdalena,” an unusually tender and subdued song for the band, written by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.
Mr. Nesmith was known in part for his signature green wool cap, Texas drawl and link to a workplace staple: Liquid Paper, which was invented by his mother, a secretary named Bette Nesmith Graham, and made the family a fortune.
His marriages to Phyllis Barbour, Kathryn Bild and Victoria Kennedy ended in divorce. Survivors include three children from his first marriage, Jonathan, Jessica and musician Christian Nesmith; a son from his relationship with Israeli-born photographer Nurit Wilde, Jason Nesmith; and two grandchildren.
