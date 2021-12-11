He grew up in a New Mexico family that had been racing cars and motorcycles since early in the 20th century. He became a professional racecar driver at 18, competing on dirt tracks, road courses and paved ovals.
He went on to be a dominant driver for a generation. In 27 starts at the Indianapolis 500, he had 15 finishes in the Top 10.
Mario Andretti, who raced against Mr. Unser for 30 years, called him “one of the top five racers who has ever lived. Nobody had race savvy like Al Unser in his prime.”
Like his father, uncles and three older brothers before him, Mr. Unser often competed in the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado, a rugged and rambunctious race around 156 turns on a 12-mile course to the summit. Members of the Unser family have won the race 26 times.
Mr. Unser’s brother Bobby, who went on to be a three-time Indianapolis 500 champion, won the hill climb 10 times. Al Unser beat his brother to the top of the mountain in 1964, then again in 1965.
That year, Mr. Unser made his debut at the Indianapolis 500, with the help of one of auto racing’s biggest names, A.J. Foyt, who was already a two-time winner of the race.
“We were having trouble with my car and we couldn’t get it to run the way we wanted to,” Mr. Unser told the Boston Globe in 1987. “Then one day A.J. came into my garage and asked me if I wanted to drive his backup car. … Any time a man of his caliber gives a rookie a chance, you bet it helps shape your career.”
Mr. Unser finished in ninth place. In 1970, two years after his brother Bobby won his first Indy 500, Al Unser won at Indianapolis, leading for all but 10 of the race’s 200 laps in a car called the Johnny Lightning Special. The Unsers are still the only brothers to win the Indianapolis 500.
In 1970, Al Unser won 10 races to claim the U.S. Auto Club driving championship. The next year, he won four more races, including his second Indy 500, as he threaded his way through several crashes, including one involving his brother, who was not hurt.
At the 1978 Indy 500, Mr. Unser took the lead on the 76th lap and seemed to be cruising to victory when he made a pit stop with 50 miles to go. He bumped into a tire, bending a stabilizing wing at the front of his car.
“Didn’t know until after the race that the wing was the problem … a bad one,” he said. “It pulled awful in the corners.”
He nursed his car around the track as his competitors gained ground behind him, but he held on cross the finish line 8.19 seconds ahead of Tom Sneva.
“If I hadn’t had that 30-second margin, I couldn’t have held off that other car,” Mr. Unser said after sipping from the traditional jug of milk in the winner’s circle. “But, by golly, it doesn’t make a dang bit of difference now.”
As Mr. Unser entered his 40s, he and members of his family were dominant forces in motorsports. Bobby Unser, who died in May, won two more Indianapolis 500 titles in 1975 and 1981, and Al Unser Jr. made his first appearance in the event in 1983.
From then on, the elder Al Unser added a “Sr.” to his name and was known as “Big Al,” with his son called “Little Al.” In 1985, father and son were competing against each for the season championship of the IndyCar series. The sport’s complicated scoring system had Al Unser Sr. slightly ahead in points before the year’s final race in Miami.
Al Unser Jr. was near the front for much of the race. Then, as they neared the end, here came Big Al, weaving through the pack until he was side by side with his son. They gave each other a wave, then Big Al eased back, finishing fourth, one spot behind his son.
But, as they locked eyes during the race, both of them knew that the father’s skills behind the wheel, learned on all those dirt tracks and hill climbs, had pulled him through one more time. Big Al’s fourth-place finish was enough for him to claim the season title over his son by a single point, 151-150.
Two yeas later, in 1987, Mr. Unser went to the Indianapolis 500 without a car to drive. His racing team, run by Roger Penske, had dropped him in favor of three other drivers.
When one of those drivers was injured during a practice run, Penske asked Mr. Unser if he could take over.
“Heck yeah,” he replied. It was only 11 days before the race, but Mr. Unser qualified in 20th position among the field of 33 drivers.
That year, Mario Andretti had a car that seemed unbeatable, and he was far ahead after 176 laps, with only 24 to go. But on lap 177, he developed engine trouble and pulled in for repairs. Colombian driver Roberto Guerrero charged to the front, as Mr. Unser took over third place, almost a full lap behind.
From the pit, Penske told Mr. Unser over the radio to bring his car in for a final refueling. He was back on the track in seconds.
When Guerrero later made a pit stop, his car stalled for a full minute, as Mr. Unser roared past to take the lead. With Andretti unable to continue, the race became a two-car sprint to the finish.
“I just told myself I wasn’t going to count the laps,” Mr. Unser later said. “I was just going to run it as fast as I could.”
He beat Guerrero to the checkered flag by 4.49 seconds, becoming the second driver, after Foyt, to win the Indianapolis 500 four times.
“It was a very empty, lonely feeling coming to Indianapolis with no ride this year,” Mr. Unser said after the race. “It was the first time in my career it had happened and I felt helpless.
“Sitting in the car, going around on the last lap, I couldn’t believe it was happening. I couldn’t talk to Roger on the radio, my voice was trembling so.”
The victory came five days before Mr. Unser’s 48th birthday, making him the oldest driver to win the race. (His brother had been 47 years, 93 days old when he won in 1981.)
“That ought to prove all of his doubters were wrong,” Al Unser Jr. said of his father at the time. “They called him retired and washed up and all that. Now they know he’s far from it. I’m ecstatic for dad.”
Alfred Unser was born May 29, 1939, in Albuquerque. His father ran a gas station and garage, and his mother supported her four sons’ interest in racing. She often baked pots of chili for the drivers and crews at races.
One of Mr. Unser’s uncles was killed while racing in the 1920s, and an older brother, Jerry, died during a practice run at Indianapolis in 1959.
“We’re not daredevils,” Al Unser once said, describing the hazards of his sport. “When things go wrong out there, it gets our attention; but we’re professionals.”
Mr. Unser’s 1987 triumph at the Indy 500 was the last of his 39 wins at the IndyCar level, placing him third at the time, behind Foyt and Andretti. (He now ranks sixth.) He retired from racing in 1994.
Two other drivers, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves, have since won the Indianapolis 500 four times. Al Unser Jr. won the race in 1992 and 1994, making the Unsers the only father-son champions in history and giving the Unser family seven Indy 500 titles.
Mr. Unser’s marriages to Wanda Jespersen and Karen Barnes ended in divorce. He was predeceased by two daughters from his first marriage, Mary and Deborah. In addition to his son, from his first marriage, survivors include his wife, Susan Pine Unser; and several grandchildren.
“It’s a great feeling,” Mr. Unser said after his third Indy 500 win in 1978. “Everybody always asks which one is the best, and let me say, this one is. It always is.”