“Prior to his performances at Forest Hills ... he was just a name — a guy who had somehow managed to trip up American Davis Cup hopes,” Christian Science Monitor sportswriter Alan Grayson noted. But after his victory, tennis fans would "know him as a little man ... who can spin, flick, cut, cajole a tennis ball into all sorts of antics, who can lay it dead on a blade of grass. A man who can lure his opponents into a web of subtlety he weaves around them.”