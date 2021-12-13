By then, she had started writing gothic short stories, her imagination fired by 1930s horror movies such as “Dracula’s Daughter” more than classic works of vampire literature. But after her daughter died, alcohol increasingly took over her life — “All I wanted to do was read and drink,” Ms. Rice said — until 1979, when she and her husband quit drinking upon the birth of their son. The family moved to New Orleans in the late 1980s, settling a few blocks from where Ms. Rice grew up, in a 19th-century home that served as the setting for “The Witching Hour” (1990), the first volume in a gothic trilogy known as the Lives of the Mayfair Witches.