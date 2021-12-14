“I believe it’s shared by everyone in the baseball world, starting with his time with the Milwaukee Braves, that Roland Hemond touched and influenced more people than any other person in a really positive way,” said La Russa, who managed the White Sox during Mr. Hemond’s tenure as GM and is the team’s current manager. “For years and years, he’s been the most beloved figure in the game. He treated everyone with kindness and respect and they returned it.”