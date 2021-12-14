His third Executive of the Year honor came in 1989, when the Orioles nearly won the AL East after losing 107 games the previous season.
Mr. Hemond is also considered the architect of the Arizona Fall League, and he helped found the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation to provide assistance to longtime scouts needing special support. In 2011, he received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, given by the Hall of Fame’s board of directors to a person whose efforts enhanced baseball’s positive impact on society.
“Roland Hemond was one of the most respected executives that our game has ever known,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “He mentored countless people in our sport and found ways to make our game stronger.
Mr. Hemond was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Central Falls, R.I. He was an assistant scouting director for the Milwaukee Braves during the 1950s, helping assemble the Milwaukee team that won the World Series in 1957.
He became scouting director for the Los Angeles Angels when they began playing in 1961, before joining the White Sox in 1970.
“I believe it’s shared by everyone in the baseball world, starting with his time with the Milwaukee Braves, that Roland Hemond touched and influenced more people than any other person in a really positive way,” said La Russa, who managed the White Sox during Mr. Hemond’s tenure as GM and is the team’s current manager. “For years and years, he’s been the most beloved figure in the game. He treated everyone with kindness and respect and they returned it.”
In a 1975 stunt at the winter meetings, Mr. Hemond and White Sox owner Bill Veeck set up a table in the lobby of a Florida hotel with an “Open for Business Anytime” sign. They made four trades in an hour.
Veeck had Chicago’s publicity director call periodically, and Mr. Hemond would pretend he was answering calls from other teams.
He was senior executive vice president of baseball operations for the Diamondbacks from 1996 to 2000. He came back to the White Sox as an adviser before returning to the Diamondbacks as a special assistant from 2007 to 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Margo, five children and four grandchildren.