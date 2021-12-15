bell hooks, a trailblazing Black feminist whose writings anticipated and helped shape ongoing debates about race, gender and class in the United States, died Dec. 15 at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69.

The cause was end-stage renal failure, said her sister Gwenda Motley.

Raised in a racially segregated town in rural Kentucky, Dr. hooks rose to become one of the most prominent feminist writers and theorists of her generation. A poet, memoirist, social critic and longtime professor at Berea College, she wrote more than 30 books, mixing the personal and the political in essays that examined Madonna music videos, Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, the representation of Black Americans in film and the nature of love.

Her work was credited with redefining feminism, broadening a movement that was often viewed as primarily serving White, middle- and upper-class mothers and wives.

Dr. hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins and used “bell hooks” as a pseudonym, adopting the name of a maternal great-grandmother and styling it lowercase. She said she wanted to focus attention on her work, not on herself, while also paying homage to a relative with whom she shared an independent cast of mind.

“I was a young girl buying bubble gum at the corner store when I first really heard the full name bell hooks,” she wrote in her 1989 book “Talking Back.” “I had just ‘talked back’ to a grown person. Even now I can recall the surprised look, the mocking tones that informed me I must be kin to bell hooks — a sharp-tongued woman, a woman who spoke her mind, a woman who was not afraid to talk back. I claimed this legacy of defiance, of will, of courage, affirming my link to female ancestors who were bold and daring in their speech.”

A complete obituary will be published soon.