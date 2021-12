At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Mr. Hauss was small for lineman, even in his day. He played one of football’s least glamorous yet most essential positions. No play could begin until he snapped the ball to the quarterback: either Sonny Jurgensen or Billy Kilmer throughout his career. Before “long snappers” became a specialized position in the NFL, Mr. Hauss also snapped the ball on punts and place kicks. He was elected a team captain and called blocking assignments for the offensive line after analyzing the defensive setup.