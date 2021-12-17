Dr. Giannini was working at New York Medical College in 1950 when the chairman of the pediatrics department asked her to meet with a group of parents frustrated by the lack of medical services for their children, who had disabilities such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism.
Conventional wisdom at the time led to the institutionalization of many people with physical and intellectual disabilities, until activists and parents began to push for other options. Dr. Giannini, who was known as Dr. G, agreed to take the children as her patients, initially seeing them one to three times a week at the college’s hospital in East Harlem.
She was given an office in the basement, her son said, because officials felt that the sight of disabled children would upset others at the hospital. But her groundbreaking work — she used a multidisciplinary approach of therapy and medical care with the goal of developing physical, communication, social and learning skills — led to more patients. Her office was moved upstairs, and she went on to become the founder and director of what is now the Westchester Institute for Human Development in Valhalla, just north of New York City.
Among her patients was the son of “Sesame Street” writer Emily Kingsley, whose experiences fighting against the stigma of Down syndrome inspired a 1987 TV movie, “Kids Like These,” starring Tyne Daly and Richard Crenna.
Dr. Giannini made a cameo in the movie, essentially playing herself, as a physician at an institute for developmental disabilities where Daly and Crenna’s characters seek help for their infant son.
“Believe me, Mr. and Mrs. Goodman, your tears are wasted,” a comforting Dr. Giannini says in the movie. “This child will be the joy of your life.”
Mirroring Dr. Giannini’s real-life approach, her character wasted no time in demonstrating physical therapy exercises to strengthen their son Alex’s back muscles, and explained the benefits of accentuating his nursery with bright colors, music and activities to stimulate the senses.
A highly regarded authority in her field, Dr. Giannini served as president of medical associations, published research papers and contributed to textbooks. In 1980, she became the first director of the newly created National Institute of Handicapped Research, appointed by President Jimmy Carter. (The agency is now the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research.)
She resigned after Carter lost his reelection bid that year and joined the Department of Veterans Affairs, working on grant programs and research to help wounded veterans, including the development of high-tech prosthetics.
In the early 1990s, she left government service to focus on other endeavors. She served as board chair of the American University of Rome and played a key role in helping it attain its accreditation in the United States by leading initiatives to expand the library’s holdings, add professors and increase the course catalogue.
At age 80, she got a call from the White House asking whether she would be interested in joining the Department of Health and Human Services. President George W. Bush appointed her principal deputy assistant secretary for aging, and in 2002 she was named director of the department’s disability office, advising HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson.
One of her major successes in the Bush administration was shepherding the adoption of a school program through the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports called “I Can Do It, You Can Do It,” which pairs mentors and students with disabilities.
Margaret Joan Giannini was born in Camden, N.J., on May 27, 1921. Her father ran a real estate company and died while she was a young girl, leaving her mother to raise four daughters on her own.
Dr. Giannini’s first love was music, specifically opera. She was a niece of Italian-born tenor Ferruccio Giannini and a cousin of soprano Dusolina Giannini and composer Vittorio Giannini, who walked Dr. Giannini down the aisle when she married Louis J. Salerno, also a physician at New York Medical College, in 1948.
Dr. Giannini studied at Boston University and Temple University but never received a bachelor’s degree, going straight to medical school after earning all her required credits. In 1945 she became one of the first women to graduate from Hahnemann Medical College, now part of the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.
Her husband died in 1988. In addition to her son Louis, of New Rochelle, N.Y., survivors include three other sons, Robert of San Diego, Justin of Caribou, Maine, and Mark of Los Angeles; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
“I use to call her ‘director of the universe,’” her son Louis said in a phone interview. “She always wanted a project where she could create, direct or bring to fruition something that would help others. She was amazingly motivated, even in her 80s. Her staff would say that she was impossible to keep up with, and these were people half her age.”