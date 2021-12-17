She was given an office in the basement, her son said, because officials felt that the sight of disabled children would upset others at the hospital. But her groundbreaking work — she used a multidisciplinary approach of therapy and medical care with the goal of developing physical, communication, social and learning skills — led to more patients. Her office was moved upstairs, and she went on to become the founder and director of what is now the Westchester Institute for Human Development in Valhalla, just north of New York City.