Ms. Hiriart faced two judicial investigations related to a fortune that Pinochet was discovered to have in more than 100 bank accounts at Riggs Bank in Washington. In 2005, she was accused along with her son Marco Antonio of complicity in an $8.7 million tax fraud. Two years later, Ms. Hiriart, her five children and 17 other people from the dictator’s entourage were charged with embezzlement of public funds.