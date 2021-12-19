But Ms. Babitz was far more than just a Hollywood party girl or rock-and-roll hanger-on. She was one of the most incisive chroniclers of late 20th-century Los Angeles, drawing on her experiences to write several novels and essay collections that have come to be recognized as modern classics. Her books, written in a bold, gossipy, wry and unsentimental prose, were largely ignored when they first appeared in the 1970s and 1980s, but a recent revival of interest has made Ms. Babitz a literary touchstone for a younger generation of writers, many of them women.