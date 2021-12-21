In the 1960s, Dr. Scott was conducting research at the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco. Noting the paralyzing effect of the substance on muscles, he hypothesized that a purified form of botulinum toxin could be used to relieve conditions such as strabismus, a misalignment often caused by an imbalance in the muscles controlling the eye, and blepharospasm, an involuntary blinking or twitching of the eyelid that, in its most severe form, can make a patient functionally blind.