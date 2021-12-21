“It blew up,” Kangol later told Billboard magazine. “While everyone else was talking about how much money they had and how many cars they owned, we said that no matter how hard we tried, we couldn’t get this young lady. That was keeping it real — everyone had a Roxanne in their world.”
Kangol, who took his stage name from his favorite hat brand, was a rapper, producer, break-dancer and all-around hip-hop pioneer: one of the first dancers to officially perform with a rap group onstage, one of the first rappers to receive a brand endorsement, and one of a few artists at the center of the Roxanne Wars, one of the genre’s first great feuds.
He was 55 when he died Dec. 18 at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., on Long Island. The cause was complications of colon cancer, said his publicist, Lion Lindwedel. His death came during a mourning period for hip-hop, which recently lost cultural critic Greg Tate, longtime Roots bassist Leonard “Hub” Hubbard and Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler.
In an Instagram tribute, the Roots drummer and hip-hop historian Questlove credited UTFO and their producers, the music group Full Force, with “redefining the song format for hip hop.” After years in which hip-hop tracks routinely lasted eight minutes or longer, appealing to nightclub DJs trying to keep the party going, UTFO released tightly structured four- or five-minute songs, including their breakout hit, “Roxanne, Roxanne.”
The song sampled the drums from Billy Squier’s “The Big Beat,” which became a hip-hop staple, and opened with a verse from Kangol, recounting his unsuccessful efforts to woo Roxanne:
Man, she was walking down the street so I said, “Hello,“I’m Kangol from UTFO.”And she said “So?” And I said “So? Baby, don’t you know?“I can sing, rap and dance in just one show“Cause I’m Kangol, Mr. Sophisticata“As far as I know ain’t nobody greater“From beginning to end and to beginning“I never lose because I’m all about winning.”
Within a few months, “Roxanne” reached No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cracked the Top 10 on the R&B chart, which included rap at the time. UTFO went on to tour with artists including Run-DMC, Kurtis Blow and New Edition, and even appeared on Phil Donahue’s talk show, breaking into the mainstream at a time when hip-hop was still in its commercial infancy. Los Angeles Times journalist Steve Pond called “Roxanne, Roxanne” “the most pervasive, the most talked-about and the oddest hit record in rap history.”
The song became a true phenomenon only after UTFO canceled a concert date in New York, prompting a 14-year-old rapper named Lolita Shanté Gooden to record a diss track with one of the show’s organizers, producer Marley Marl. Adopting the name Roxanne Shanté, she released “Roxanne Speaks Out” in late 1984, insulting each UTFO member and kicking off the Roxanne Wars.
Over the next year, an estimated 100 songs riffed on her song or the UTFO original: “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through),” “Yo My Little Sister (Roxanne’s Brothers),” “The Parents of Roxanne,” “Roxanne’s Doctor — The Real Man,” “Do the Roxanne,” “Roxanne’s a Man (The Untold Story)” and “The Final Word — No More Roxanne (Please),” to name a few.
Kangol and UTFO also responded, recording the follow-up songs “Calling Her a Crab” and “The Real Roxanne” for their 1985 self-titled album, which marked their full-length debut. At times, they were booked for concerts and music festivals alongside Shanté, leading to “a lot of glares and snarls” offstage between the two artists, according to Kangol.
“Hip-hop is a sport,” he said in a 2017 interview with AllHipHopTV. “A lot of break-dance is battle, rap is battle, DJs battle, but we were the first to battle on wax.” He added that “Roxanne, Roxanne” even prompted an unreleased answer song from gangsta rap group N.W.A., called “Rock Man, Rock Man.”
“It’s incredible,” he told The Washington Post in the midst of the Roxanne craze, as UTFO moved from playing at small clubs to airy convention centers. “We make a record about how we can’t get a girl, now they all want to meet us.”
Kangol Kid, also known as the Kangol Kid, was born Shaun Shiller Fequiere in Brooklyn on Aug. 10, 1966. Both parents were Haitian immigrants: His father, Andre, was a cabdriver, and his mother, Jean, worked as a housekeeper at a hospital.
From a young age, he was usually seen wearing an oversize, newsboy-style Kangol hat, leading to his nickname. He told the New York radio station Hot 97 that the hat company sent a cease-and-desist letter to his record label, Select, after he started touring with UTFO; the company soon changed its mind, apparently deciding his name was good for business, and provided him with free hats, sunglasses and other apparel. One of his hats is enshrined in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Kangol Kid started out as a dancer, performing on the streets of New York with Doctor Ice (Fred Reeves) under the name the Keystone Dancers. They won a local dance competition at Radio City Music Hall as teenagers and toured with the hip-hop group Whodini, dancing onstage before starting a rap collective of their own: UTFO, which stood for Untouchable Force Organization.
Founded in 1983, the group also included Mix Master Ice (Maurice Bailey) and Educated Rapper (Jeffrey Campbell), who died of cancer in 2017. Sometimes referring to themselves as “the Village People of rap” because of their distinct stage personas, UTFO later released songs including “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me” and “Fairytale Lover,” an R&B ballad.
The group disbanded in the early 1990s, a few years after recording the title track of their album “Lethal” with the heavy metal band Anthrax. Kangol later worked as a producer for artists such as Whistle and wrote a music-industry column for Black Beat magazine and AllHipHop.com.
He also sought to raise breast cancer awareness through the Mama Luke Foundation after a friend died of the disease and encouraged people to get colorectal exams following his cancer diagnosis in February. “The new look for hip-hop and cancer is to go get yourself checked out before it happens,” he told the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Survivors include his parents, four children, three brothers and seven grandchildren.
Although Kangol occasionally seemed irritated by the music craze around “Roxanne” — “It’s ridiculous,” he told the Times in 1985, “they might as well have dolls and everything else” — the original song remained a classic, beloved by hip-hop artists including the Atlanta rapper Ludacris.
“I was about five or six, it was on vinyl, and I just loved the hell out of that song,” Ludacris told Rolling Stone in 2003. “That made me want to rap.”