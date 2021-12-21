Man, she was walking down the street so I said, “Hello,

“I’m Kangol from UTFO.”

And she said “So?” And I said “So? Baby, don’t you know?

“I can sing, rap and dance in just one show

“Cause I’m Kangol, Mr. Sophisticata

“As far as I know ain’t nobody greater

“From beginning to end and to beginning

“I never lose because I’m all about winning.”