Despite having little interest in athletics — “The sport I follow now is called opera,” he said. “And the best athletes are the ones who can hit high C.” — Mr. Garvin traveled to other Olympic sites, toured numerous venues in all five boroughs of New York and viewed the city from a helicopter. He and several assistants came up with a comprehensive plan for the games, dubbed “NYC2012,” including stadiums, housing for thousands of athletes and an ambitious transportation network built around river ferries and rail.