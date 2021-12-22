The cause was an undetermined progressive illness that affected multiple systems, said his brother and only survivor, George Garvin.
Mr. Garvin was a lifelong New Yorker who dedicated himself to understanding what makes cities thrive or stagnate. For more than 50 years, he taught a popular course at Yale University, his alma mater, called “Introduction to the Study of the City.”
In his teaching and in several books, Mr. Garvin examined the intertwined roles of government officials, designers, real estate developers, bankers, shopkeepers and ordinary residents in creating urban spaces and vibrant communities. His influential 1996 book, “The American City: What Works, What Doesn’t,” which was published in several editions, illustrated his ideas with examples of design successes and failures from numerous cities. In that book, he offered a simple, pragmatic definition of successful urban planning: “public action that generates a desirable, widespread, and sustained private market reaction.”
He differed with some architects in his belief that the style or size of a building was of little importance.
“I don’t care whether something is modernist or neo-traditional,” he told the Yale Alumni Magazine in 2001. “The question is, does it work? Does it make life better?”
Deeply influenced by Jane Jacobs’s groundbreaking 1961 study of urban neighborhoods, “The Death and Life of Great American Cities,” Mr. Garvin believed redevelopment projects should not be imposed from above by all-powerful public officials or architects. Instead, they should develop from the ground up, reflecting the needs of local residents, office workers, commuters and business owners.
“The streets, squares, parks, infrastructure and public buildings make up the fundamental element in any community — the framework around which everything else grows,” Mr. Garvin told the New York Times in 2011.
He also maintained that two elements were essential to any successful urban space: pedestrians and parks. Asked to name his favorite building in New York, Mr. Garvin always responded: “Central Park.”
Few people understood urban planning and design from as many vantage points as Mr. Garvin. In addition to being an architect, he served for many years on the New York City Planning Commission and was a deputy commissioner of housing in the city. He was also a property manager, real estate developer and restoration specialist.
In 1996, Mr. Garvin was asked by Dan Doctoroff, who later became a deputy mayor, whether he could develop a plan for New York City to host the 2012 Summer Olympics.
“Sure,” Mr. Garvin replied.
“How would we do it?” Doctoroff asked.
“I haven’t a clue in the world,” Mr. Garvin said.
Despite having little interest in athletics — “The sport I follow now is called opera,” he said. “And the best athletes are the ones who can hit high C.” — Mr. Garvin traveled to other Olympic sites, toured numerous venues in all five boroughs of New York and viewed the city from a helicopter. He and several assistants came up with a comprehensive plan for the games, dubbed “NYC2012,” including stadiums, housing for thousands of athletes and an ambitious transportation network built around river ferries and rail.
In the end, London won the bid for the 2012 Olympics, but portions of Mr. Garvin’s 600-page plan have been adopted throughout New York, such as the Hudson Yards redevelopment project on Manhattan’s West Side, affordable housing complexes in Queens, parks in Brooklyn and the expansion of the city’s subway system.
Soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which destroyed the World Trade Center in Manhattan, Mr. Garvin was named planning director of the Lower Manhattan Development Corp. and was charged with rebuilding the site.
“With his status as a member of the City Planning Commission and his teaching at Yale,” Fredric M. Bell, executive director of the New York chapter of the American Institute of Architects, said in 2003, “Alex brought together in one mind an understanding of all the complexities that made the World Trade Center so daunting a project.”
Mr. Garvin said the project would need to include a memorial to the lives lost, office space, cultural venues, a transit center and a parklike area, all set within the long-abandoned historic street grid of Lower Manhattan.
“We have to create a Lower Manhattan that everybody wants to come to,” he said.
When the first proposals proved lackluster, Mr. Garvin cited Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in calling on architects to submit bold, ambitious plans. Battling other officials who did not place such a high premium on architectural distinction, Mr. Garvin ultimately prevailed, saying small ideas were doomed to fail.
“You don’t build great public spaces incrementally,” he said.
With applications from many renowned architects, Mr. Garvin helped choose the proposal by Daniel Libeskind, whose completed project has received widespread praise.
“I believed it was my duty to help make people believe it was possible to do something great in Lower Manhattan,” Mr. Garvin said in 2006. “I don’t think we did too badly.”
Alexander Daniel Garvin was born March 8, 1941, in Manhattan. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Latvia who came to New York in 1939. His father owned a company that produced canned goods and food products, and his mother was an artist.
Mr. Garvin graduated from Yale in 1962, then moved to Paris, where he practiced architecture for two years and developed his penchant for wearing bow ties.
“I studied architecture in France after college and all the work there was done with pen and ink,” he told Real Estate Weekly in 2006. “Imagine your tie getting in the ink? I don’t care about the tie, but the draft would be ruined.”
He returned to Yale, where he received the university’s first dual master’s degrees in architecture and urban studies in 1967. He began teaching the same year. In his course on cities, he had students act out different scenarios to demonstrate the difficulty of getting projects built. He also taught advanced courses in architecture and urban planning until 2020.
He was an early advocate of what is sometimes called new urbanism, built on ideas from Jacobs and others that cities should be lively places with a sense of cooperation and ease of access.
“It used to be when I was teaching at the [Yale] School of Architecture and I’d talk about getting neighborhood consensus on a project, I’d get a lot of blank looks,” Mr. Garvin said in 2006. “Students couldn’t figure out why you had to worry about what the community wants. … Now, students are both into high-design and community participation.”
Mr. Garvin’s other books included “What Makes a Great City” (2016) and several books on parks and planning. While teaching at Yale and working in the New York City government, he also worked as a real estate developer for 15 years.
In 2004, he formed an urban design consulting company and worked on projects around the country, including a waterfront development in New York, a 4,500-acre park in Tennessee and “The BeltLine Emerald Necklace,” in which he reconfigured old railroad lines surrounding Atlanta as housing developments and parks.
Mr. Garvin traveled the world, but he was always drawn back to New York, where he lived on the Upper East Side, less than a mile from where he was born. He reveled in the mix of people, shops, restaurants and public places, the rumble of the subway and the sound of sirens.
“This is what a city’s about,” he said. “This is what makes a city exciting.”