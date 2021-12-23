The film was released at a time when big-budget movie musicals were increasingly rare, during a turbulent year of riots, political assassinations and bloodshed in Vietnam. Although it reportedly failed to recoup its budget, earning roughly $8 million during its theatrical run, it acquired a devoted following and became a holiday favorite. After her death, Ms. Howes’s nephew Toby Howes said on Twitter that his family had hoped she “might hold on until” the movie was screened on Christmas, “as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”