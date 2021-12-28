The 7-2 decision in Roe’s favor, written by Justice Harry A. Blackmun and handed down on Jan. 22, 1973, was grounded in the concept of due process and what the court had found to be a fundamental right to privacy. The ruling was later modified and has been subject to perennial challenges, including the Mississippi law currently before the Supreme Court that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But it had the effect of guaranteeing generations of women the right to an abortion.