He returned to college, where he was mentored by Hall of Fame coach John McLendon, and graduated in 1957. The same year, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with an all-White team, won the NCAA championship. When Auerbach was scouting the Tar Heels, one of his former players, Wake Forest coach Bones McKinney, told him the best player in the state — Mr. Jones — was just up the road in Durham. Auerbach chose him with the eighth pick in the draft.