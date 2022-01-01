Mr. Jones was relatively unknown when he was drafted in 1957 by the Celtics, who had just won their first NBA championship. The team was molded by coach Red Auerbach, who drafted Mr. Jones in the first round despite never having seen him play.
After three years as a backup to Hall of Famer Bill Sharman, Mr. Jones took his place in a lineup that included, at different times, such stars as Bob Cousy, Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones and John Havlicek, becoming a mainstay of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.
Mr. Jones was a standout player during the regular season, but he raised his game in the playoffs, as the competition grew tougher. During his 12-year career, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals 10 times — and never lost. His 10 NBA championships are the second most of any player, after only his teammate, Russell, who had 11.
“Sam was one of the great shooters of all time,” Auerbach told The Washington Post in 1998. “But he was team-oriented. All he wanted to do was win.”
Mr. Jones, who was 6-foot-4 and weighed about 200 pounds, was one of the fastest players in the league but was always under control, with a calm court presence. As Russell grabbed a rebound, Mr. Jones was already running for the basket, hoping to score on a fast break.
“When I see we have the rebound, I go to another position,” he said in an NBA.com profile. “The man who is guarding me has his back to me now and he doesn’t know I’ve moved. He has to turn around and look for me. You only need a second to get a shot off.”
He had a smooth, easy jump shot with a quick release and was especially known for using the backboard for bank shots from either side of the free throw lane. It was such a signature of his game that teammates called him “Banksie.” He led the Celtics in scoring five times, with a career-best average of 25.9 points per game in 1964-65.
Year after year, Mr. Jones made key plays under pressure that led to another of his nicknames, “Mr. Clutch.” In the seventh game of the 1962 Eastern Division finals against the Philadelphia Warriors, he made a jump shot over 7-foot-1 Wilt Chamberlain with two seconds remaining to give the Celtics a 109-107 lead. As the Warriors attempted a last-ditch play, Mr. Jones intercepted the pass and held the ball as time expired.
The Celtics then faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. In Game 6, Mr. Jones scored 10 points in the first six minutes of the second half, erasing a 65-57 Los Angeles lead, as the Celtics went on to win.
When the seventh game ended in a 100-100 tie, Mr. Jones scored half of his team’s points in the overtime period as the Celtics won the title, 110-107.
During another hard-fought Eastern Division championship game against Philadelphia in 1965, Mr. Jones led his team with 37 points, but he may be better remembered by Boston fans for his role in a defensive play still known as “The Steal.”
With five seconds remaining in the game, and Celtics leading, 110-109, the Warriors were in-bounding the ball when Havlicek leaped high to tip the pass to Mr. Jones, who dribbled up the court.
“Havlicek steals the ball, over to Sam Jones,” Boston broadcaster Johnny Most shouted, “it’s all over, it’s all over!”
Mr. Jones recalled that “time stood still” during the play. “John just broke for the ball before anyone knew what was happening,” he said in 1999, “and once I saw he had it, I knew if I got the ball, we’d win. Because nobody could catch me once I started running down the floor.”
From 1959 through 1966, the year Auerbach retired as coach, the Celtics won eight straight NBA championships. The next year, after Russell became the player-coach, they were eliminated in the playoffs, but they bounced back to win the title again in 1968.
In the 1968-1969 season, the 35-year-old Mr. Jones was one of an aging cohort of Boston players — including Russell, Bailey Howell, Tom “Satch” Sanders and Larry Siegfried — making one last run for glory.
Against the Lakers in the finals, they seemed overmatched and lost the first two games before rallying behind Havlicek and Siegfried to win Game 3. In the fourth game, Boston trailed, 88-87, with seven seconds to play.
In practice, the Celtics had worked on a play in which the team’s best shooter would make the final shot.
“Okay, Sam,” Russell said in a sideline huddle, meaning the ball would be in Mr. Jones’s hands. If he missed, the Celtics would be behind in the series, three games to one.
Havlicek fed the ball to Mr. Jones, who turned toward the basket at the top of the key and made an awkward shot. The ball hit the front of the rim, spun around the basket and fell through, for an 89-88 Boston win. It was the turning point of the series.
In the seventh and decisive game, Mr. Jones scored 24 points as the Celtics held off a late rally to win, 108-106, and claim their 10th title in 11 years. Afterward, Mr. Jones and Russell retired.
Samuel Jones was born June 24, 1933, in Wilmington, N.C., and attended segregated schools throughout his youth. His education at North Carolina College in Durham (a historically Black college now called North Carolina Central University) was interrupted by two years of Army service.
He returned to college, where he was mentored by Hall of Fame coach John McLendon, and graduated in 1957. The same year, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with an all-White team, won the NCAA championship. When Auerbach was scouting the Tar Heels, one of his former players, Wake Forest coach Bones McKinney, told him the best player in the state — Mr. Jones — was just up the road in Durham. Auerbach chose him with the eighth pick in the draft.
Mr. Jones was planning to take a high school teaching and coaching job, but when the school turned down his request for an extra $500 per year, he signed with the Celtics and joined a roster filled with future Hall of Famers.
“I never saw a professional basketball game until I played in one,” Mr. Jones told The Post in 1998. “When I came along there were only eight teams and 96 players.” His highest annual salary in the NBA was $55,000.
After his playing career, Mr. Jones lived in the Washington area for more than 30 years. He was athletic director and basketball coach at Federal City College, a forerunner of the University of the District of Columbia, then spent one year each coaching his alma mater in North Carolina and as an assistant with the NBA’s New Orleans Jazz.
He served as an athletic director for the D.C. public schools for several years and later became a substitute teacher. He moved from Silver Spring, Md., to Florida in 2004.
His wife of 60 years, the former Gladys Chavis, died in 2018. A daughter, Phyllis Jones, died in 2016. Survivors include four children, Aubre Jones and Terri Foster, both of Ashburn, Va., Michael Jones of Urbana, Md., and Ashley Jones of Boca Raton; and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among his other distinctions, in 1964 Mr. Jones was part of the first all-Black starting five in NBA history, along with Russell, Sanders, K.C. Jones and Willie Naulls. The next year, Mr. Jones became the first player for the Celtics to score more than 50 points in a game.
He was a five-time NBA All Star and was still an active player when the team retired his No. 24 jersey. He entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.
Describing his confident approach to shooting the basketball, Mr. Jones once said: “I never thought about missing. I thought about the ball going in the basket.”