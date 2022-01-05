A former teenage beauty queen known as “Pupetta,” or Little Doll, she was also the daughter of a leading member of the Neapolitan crime syndicate known as the Camorra, and the crime she committed became a global sensation. Her trial, which began four years after the shooting, was covered by news media from around the world, and featured “Pupettisti” (her supporters) and “anti-Pupettisti” avidly following the murder trial outside the Naples courtroom via loudspeakers from inside the courtroom.