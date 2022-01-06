Her death was confirmed by Tim Brunsden, a filmmaker whose video interview with Ms. Ashley was featured at the Museum of Liverpool as part of a year-long exhibition about her life that opened in 2013. She had been in poor health for some time, he said.
Traveling to Casablanca, Morocco, in 1960, the year she turned 25 years old, Ms. Ashley laid down on an operating table and smiled at her French surgeon, the innovative gynecologist Georges Burou. “Au revoir, monsieur,” he told her before administering an anesthetic. Some seven hours later, she awoke to the words, “Bonjour, mademoiselle.”
“It really was a fairy tale,” said Ms. Ashley, who was believed to be the second British trans woman to undergo gender-confirmation surgery. Although she was “desperately ill” in the early days of her recovery and had been given a 50-50 chance of survival, she told an interviewer years later that she hardly cared: “I would prefer to have died than not to have the operation.”
Born into poverty in Liverpool, Ms. Ashley was bullied and beaten as a child, went to sea as a teenager and reinvented herself as a cabaret dancer in Paris, where she found a welcoming community of transgender performers and saved money for her operation. Emerging from surgery, she rose to become an elegant fixture of London society in the swinging 1960s, propelled in part by her slender beauty, bold style and mischievous personality.
Always immaculately dressed, with an eye-catching pearl necklace and Balmain suit or fur coat, she was photographed by David Bailey and Terence Donovan, featured in British Vogue and had a small role in “The Road to Hong Kong” (1962), the last of the “Road” movies starring Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, before being widely known as transgender. By her account, Picasso and Dalí wanted her to pose for them; she demurred, deciding they seemed too salacious.
Ms. Ashley befriended John Prescott, a future deputy prime minister (“So handsome — like a young Marlon Brando”); danced in Paris with Elvis Presley, who later sent her boxes of champagne; and counted INXS singer Michael Hutchence and actors Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif as her lovers. At the Ad-Lib, a hip Liverpool nightclub, she shared a special, always-available table with an up-and-coming band called the Beatles.
“Here comes the Duchess,” John Lennon would sneer, with an added expletive. “We’ll have to move!” Her response: “Yes, you do!” She later said that when George Harrison apologized years later for the band’s rude behavior, she replied, “Don’t worry, darling. We were all so young.”
Ms. Ashley was outed as a transgender woman in 1961, when a friend sold her story to the Sunday People, a London tabloid. Modeling jobs were canceled, and filmmakers stopped calling. Strangers sometimes slapped her across the face, deeming her a “deviant,” or poked her chest to see if it was real. “One has to go through all these ridiculous small insults,” she said, “which doesn’t make for an easy life.”
The public outcry did not discourage her suitor Arthur Corbett, a British aristocrat whose father, Lord Rowallan, was a former governor of Tasmania and leader of the British Boy Scouts. He and Ms. Ashley were married in 1963, although by all accounts their relationship deteriorated after a few weeks. When Ms. Ashley tried to claim financial support, Corbett sought to cancel the marriage and avoid losing any of his inheritance, on the grounds that she was “a person of the male sex.”
A judge, Roger Ormrod, annulled the marriage in 1970, ruling that Ms. Ashley “is not a woman for the purposes of marriage, but is a biological male and has been since birth.” His decision was “just cruel,” said Ms. Ashley, and was blamed for ushering in a new era of discrimination against transgender people in Britain. In 2004, Parliament passed the Gender Recognition Act, allowing people to legally change their gender, although some transgender people and advocacy groups have criticized the application process as dehumanizing, expensive and overly complicated.
By then, Ms. Ashley had retreated to the United States and France, variously working for Greenpeace and a wildlife-focused art gallery. She moved back to England in 2005, obtaining a birth certificate that finally recognized her gender with help from her old friend Corbett. In 2012, she was named a member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, for her services to transgender equality.
“I don’t know whether life would have been so different if I had been born later,” she told the Liverpool Echo the next year. “It was incredibly difficult, but one has to keep one’s dignity. And I just had to get by as I have. Was I a pioneer? I just got on with my life. There was no point in being bitter. My father always taught me that the only person bitterness hurts is yourself. He said we are here to enhance life, and if you can’t enhance it, bugger off.”
One of nine children, Ms. Ashley was born in Liverpool on April 29, 1935. Her mother was a homemaker who could be brutally violent, once beating Ms. Ashley so badly that a doctor threatened to have her arrested. Her father was a besotted but amiable cook in the merchant marine who had served in the Royal Navy during World War II.
“He drank himself into a stupor every night,” Ms. Ashley told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He was the only one in my family who understood me. I saw him just before he died.” It had been roughly two decades since they met, and marked the first time he had seen Ms. Ashley since her operation. “Darling, you are so beautiful,” he said. “I always knew.”
So had she. “There was this terrible conflict,” she recalled, “because I was meant to be growing up one thing but becoming another.” Her voice never deepened, and she developed breasts but not facial hair. At age 14 she left school and followed her father into the merchant marine.
By some accounts, she was raped by a fellow sailor. She attempted suicide and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where she underwent electroconvulsive therapy and received male hormone injections.
About 1955 she made her way to Paris, where she danced at Le Carrousel, a nightclub known for its transgender cabaret, and befriended performers such as Coccinelle, an internationally recognized trans woman, and Kiki Moustic, who gave her the number for Burou, the doctor in Casablanca.
Ms. Ashley was able to get a British driver’s license, passport and national insurance card that recognized her as female. After her marriage was annulled, she capitalized on the publicity by opening a restaurant, April and Desmond’s (also known as AD8), in the Knightsbridge section of London. If the food was poor — one critic compared the salmon pâté to soap — the clientele was exceptional, with show-business customers including Ava Gardner, Ingrid Bergman, Keith Moon and Dusty Springfield.
At the center of the restaurant’s bustling nightlife was Ms. Ashley, who was rarely seen without a champagne glass in hand and once boasted of drinking 32 martinis in a single night. The lifestyle took its toll, however; by the late 1970s she had suffered the first of three heart attacks and decamped to the Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye. She later moved to San Diego, where she cared for a beloved cat named Lily Ashley John Wayne Bobbitt Tonya Harding. She also had a second marriage, to Jeffrey West, which ended in divorce.
Information on survivors was not immediately available.
Over the years Ms. Ashley grew to become a kind of grand dame of Britain’s transgender community, appearing on television to answer questions about her childhood and identity. She co-wrote two books about her life, “April Ashley’s Odyssey” (1982) with Duncan Fallowell and “The First Lady” (2006) with Douglas Thompson, although the latter was pulped after it was found to have plagiarized the earlier volume.
She also advised actor Eddie Redmayne and director Tom Hooper on their 2015 movie “The Danish Girl,” about one of the first trans women to undergo gender-confirmation surgery, and served as a more informal adviser to thousands of LGBTQ people who sent her letters, seeking advice about transitioning or dealing with hostile family members.
Ms. Ashley said she typically responded by offering blunt encouragement and information for transgender advocacy groups, including the Beaumont Society and Press for Change. She also offered three suggestions, she told the Times of London: “Be kind to yourself, and to others. Be beautiful on the inside, and that will show on the outside. But most of all, be brave. Because you’ll need to be.”