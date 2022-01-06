Ms. Brodyaga (pronounced brahd-YAH-ga) led a peripatetic life, which included working for a circus, before becoming a lawyer in the 1970s and settling in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. By 1985, she had bought a 45-acre compound, called the Refugio del Rio Grande, where she lived and maintained a law office, medical clinic, dormitories and gardens for immigrants and refugees seeking safe haven.
Ms. Brodyaga often housed immigrants and people seeking asylum at her camp while their legal cases were being resolved. Lawyers who worked with her estimated that she helped tens of thousands of people over the years.
In federal courts, where immigration cases are handled, Ms. Brodyaga became a well-known and distinctive figure, wearing sandals or cowboy boots, with a long braid down her back.
“She was a phenomenon down here,” Texas lawyer Jennifer Harbury said in an interview. “She saved many lives.”
In 1981, Ms. Brodyaga established Proyecto Libertad (the Liberty Project), an effort to provide legal support and emergency immigration and asylum services to victims of political violence in El Salvador and other countries in Central America. She traveled to El Salvador several times to investigate conditions in which thousands of people were subjected to torture and retribution by a regime supported by the administration of President Ronald Reagan.
Fluent in Spanish, Ms. Brodyaga interviewed jailed members of the country’s Human Rights Commission, which had prepared a report on political violence. Ms. Brodyaga brought the report to the attention of U.S. journalist Ron Ridenhour, who published accounts of their torture and oppression. At least four members of the commission later disappeared or were assassinated.
Ms. Brodyaga and her legal associates represented more than 6,000 Salvadoran and Guatemalan refugees who had been brutalized by their countries’ security forces. Even when they appeared in court with scars from cigarette burns and machete slashings, they often faced deportation after arriving in the United States. In the 1980s, Ms. Brodyaga helped win acquittals for Catholic activists who had been jailed for providing transportation and shelter to Salvadoran refugees as part of what was called the Sanctuary Movement.
“Lisa Brodyaga was the intellectual author of the Salvadoran asylum movement in the 1980s,” lawyer Patrick Hughes, who worked with her in these efforts, told the Courthouse News Service, which first reported her death.
Through the years, she assisted in notable cases involving refugees and children. She helped lay the groundwork for a 1982 Supreme Court case, Plyler v. Doe, which held that children of undocumented immigrants are subject to the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and cannot be denied access to schools. She helped develop legal strategy for American Baptist Churches v. Thornburgh, which resulted in a 1991 settlement that barred U.S. immigration officials from discriminating against asylum seekers on the basis of foreign policy or political belief.
Ms. Brodyaga also had a role in a landmark 1997 ruling known as the Flores settlement, which sets national standards concerning children detained at the border, requiring humane treatment and prompt release to family members. The case was led by lawyers from the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law in Los Angeles.
“She provided us with invaluable pro bono assistance, going into Border Patrol and immigration facilities,” Peter Schey, president and executive director of the organization, said in an interview. “She had an easy rapport with detained people. As of today, there are still 14,000 kids in custody. During the Trump era, she was instrumental in helping us monitor compliance with the terms of the settlement.”
At her camp along the Rio Grande, Ms. Brodyaga sometimes housed as many as 220 people at a time who were fleeing political violence or seeking to enter the United States. She helped them navigate complex immigration regulations and gave specific advice on how to respond if they were detained by law enforcement officials: They were never to run and should remain silent, awaiting legal counsel.
Many of them worked on her small farm, tending to animals or helping to grow fruit and vegetables.
“I couldn’t hold a candle to her in what she did on a daily basis in helping refugees who came across the border,” said San Francisco immigration lawyer Marc Van Der Hout, who had known Ms. Brodyaga since the 1980s. “She had a way of persuading people through the way she lived of how to be a political lawyer with principle.”
Gail Elisabeth Smith was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Urbana, Ill. Her father was a soil scientist who taught at universities and came to Washington in 1950 to work for the Agriculture Department. Her mother was an educator.
Gail Smith, as she was then known, was a 1958 graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. She attended Reed College in Portland, Ore., and Brandeis University near Boston, studying Russian and physics. She was married in 1959 to Paul Mockett, who raised their son after their divorce three years later.
Ms. Brodyaga embarked on several long journeys throughout Europe and changed her last name to Brodyaga, a Russian word meaning “wanderer.” In 1963, she worked as an interpreter for a Moscow circus touring the United States.
She graduated from George Washington University in 1968 and from Catholic University’s law school in 1974. During the 1970s, she practiced law in the Washington area, lived in a San Francisco commune and adopted a 6-year-old Vietnamese girl named Linh.
By 1978, Ms. Brodyaga had moved to South Texas to concentrate on immigration law. Much of her legal work was done at no cost to her clients.
In addition to her son, of Seattle, survivors include Ms. Brodyaga’s longtime partner, Pio Celestino of San Benito; a sister; three brothers; and five grandchildren. Her daughter has not been heard from in about 20 years.
In 2009, Ms. Brodyaga worked with the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups to help secure a change in State Department procedures that had prevented many U.S.-born citizens, mostly of Mexican descent, from obtaining passports. Many of these people had been born with the assistance of midwives — a common practice along the border — but federal officials often questioned the birth records, with the result that many U.S. citizens were denied passports or had them seized by federal officers at the border.
“With this settlement,” Ms. Brodyaga said in 2009, “applicants born with midwives are guaranteed the same full and fair consideration of their applications as everyone else.”
In 2019 and 2020, despite failing health, Ms. Brodyaga represented Steven Tendo, a Ugandan pastor and human rights activist who had been held in a Texas detention center since 2018. She helped prevent immigration officials from sending Tendo back to Uganda, where he had been tortured by government officials, who had cut off parts of his fingers.
Thelma Garcia, who was Ms. Brodyaga’s law partner in the early 1980s and appeared in court with her many times, recalled a case in which their courtroom opponents were two male lawyers wearing suits. Ms. Brodyaga was, typically, wearing a thrift-shop outfit and sandals.
“All of a sudden, you see these guys start snickering,” Garcia said. “Then she got up and started talking, and these little young guys starting flipping through their books. They couldn’t keep up with her. There’s no way they would underestimate Lisa again.”