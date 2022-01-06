Ms. Brodyaga and her legal associates represented more than 6,000 Salvadoran and Guatemalan refugees who had been brutalized by their countries’ security forces. Even when they appeared in court with scars from cigarette burns and machete slashings, they often faced deportation after arriving in the United States. In the 1980s, Ms. Brodyaga helped win acquittals for Catholic activists who had been jailed for providing transportation and shelter to Salvadoran refugees as part of what was called the Sanctuary Movement.