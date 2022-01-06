Mr. Hawke practiced law for six decades, mostly with Arnold & Porter, where he was chairman of the partnership from 1987 to 1995. He took leave from the firm for government assignments: as general counsel to the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System from 1975 to 1978; as undersecretary of the Treasury for domestic finance from 1995 to 1998; and as comptroller of the currency from 1998 to 2004, during which time he administered a network of more than 2,000 national banks.