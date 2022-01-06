Mr. Hawke practiced law for six decades, mostly with Arnold & Porter, where he was chairman of the partnership from 1987 to 1995. He took leave from the firm for government assignments: as general counsel to the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System from 1975 to 1978; as undersecretary of the Treasury for domestic finance from 1995 to 1998; and as comptroller of the currency from 1998 to 2004, during which time he administered a network of more than 2,000 national banks.
Just before Mr. Hawke won congressional confirmation for that last job, the New York Times described him as “the dean of American bank lawyers” and noted that he had spent much of his time in private practice suing the government and successfully arguing court cases that vastly expanded the power of banks to enter new lines of commerce.
In working prodigiously on bank mergers across the United States, the Times noted that “perhaps more than any other single lawyer, Mr. Hawke has shaped the nation’s banking system with his free-market attitudes and legal work on behalf of bank clients that broke down regulatory barriers in court while Congress dithered on the issue.”
Inevitably, he trod on some congressional toes in the process. He offended some members of Congress by aggressive lobbying against banking-overhaul measures he disliked. Others were disappointed by what they considered halfhearted support for a requirement that banks provide services to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
“Jerry has a free-market and pro-competitive point of view,” William M. Isaac, a former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. who was then a banking partner at Arnold & Porter, told the Times. “He also believes that regulators have to make sure banks are behaving in a safe and sound fashion.”
John Daniel Hawke Jr. was born in Manhattan on June 26, 1933, and grew up in Rockville Centre, N.Y. His father was a broker in the fabric business, and his mother was a housewife.
In childhood, he was an Eagle Scout and a bugle player; at Boy Scout camp, he played reveille in the mornings and taps at night.
He graduated from Yale University in 1954, served in the Air Force, then in 1960 received a law degree from Columbia University, where he was editor in chief of the law review. He began his legal career as a clerk to Judge E. Barrett Prettyman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and joined Arnold & Porter in 1962.
He was married to Josephine Reddan from 1962 until her death in 1991. In addition to his daughter, of Manhattan, survivors include his companion, Beverly Baker of Washington; three other children from his marriage, Daniel Hawke of Cabin John, Md., Anne Hawke of Washington and Patrick Hawke of Baltimore; twin siblings; and three grandchildren.
Away from the office, Mr. Hawke was a lover of opera, Italian Renaissance painting, photography and summers on Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where he enjoyed fishing. When the bluefish were running and he’d caught enough, he was known to fire up his smoker and soak the blues in a closely guarded, top-secret brine that won awards at Martha’s Vineyard agricultural fairs.
As an undersecretary of the Treasury in summer 1996, he was on duty when the Treasury building’s roof caught fire while Secretary Robert Rubin was traveling overseas and caused a mass evacuation of employees. Mr. Hawke’s family quoted him as having said in a telephone call to brief the treasury secretary, “Bob, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that the building is on fire. The good news is that it wasn’t the British.”