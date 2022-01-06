Yet Mr. Bogdanovich increasingly made headlines more for his personal life than his movies. His marriage to screenwriter and production designer Polly Platt, one of his closest collaborators, broke down when he started a much-publicized affair with one of the stars of “The Last Picture Show,” former model Cybill Shepherd. In 1980, his girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, an actress who had modeled for Playboy, was murdered by her estranged husband. Eight years later, Mr. Bogdanovich — then 49 — married Stratten’s 20-year-old sister Louise.