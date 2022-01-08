In the mid-1960s, Mr. Leakey went to Britain with the aim of continuing his education, but he ran out of money and returned to Kenya with the equivalent of a high school diploma. In addition to his field research and other projects, he began working for the National Museums of Kenya in 1968. He became the director six years later and was instrumental in making Kenya’s museums of science and culture among the best in Africa. He issued a ruling that all artifacts unearthed in Kenya had to remain in the country.