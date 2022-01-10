Mr. Hickman had been a child actor in the 1940s who had tagged along beside his then-better-known older brother, actor Darryl Hickman. He had small roles in several films before landing a part in “The Bob Cummings Show” (also called “Love That Bob”) in 1955. He said he learned almost everything he knew about acting from the affable, ever-smiling Cummings, who had been a movie star since the 1930s.