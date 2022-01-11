But in his own way, he helped broaden the sport of bodybuilding, showing that Black and gay men belonged on the pedestal no less than straight White ones. His sexuality was widely known in the bodybuilding world by the late 1970s, although he rarely spoke about it in interviews, preferring instead to focus on dispelling stereotypes about the sport. “Some people like flashy cars, some like flashy hairdos; we like healthy bodies,” he once said. “Everybody’s got their own thing, and ours is no funnier than anybody else’s.”