Silver-haired and with a level of old-world charm, Mr. Tolstoy (who also was known as Serge) was among more than 200 lineal descendants of his accomplished ancestor, a nobleman of Imperial Russia who wrote “War and Peace” and “Anna Karenina” and whose family had been awarded the title of “count” by Peter the Great. Leo Tolstoy had 13 children before he died in 1910. Most of them fled Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution that led to the murder of Czar Nicholas II and his family as well as the slaughter of thousands of Russian aristocrats.