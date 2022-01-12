“She was very moved by it, and generous about it,” Rebecca Hall wrote in an email. “I dedicated the film to her, and it was very influenced by the kinds of films we watched together and loved when I was a child. The truth is of course a little deeper — I think there was some private turmoil in her life that came with having an unresolved identity on some level. Not that she didn’t know who she was, but that she still felt some lingering anxiety about it, that it couldn’t quite be spoken aloud.”