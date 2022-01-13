“I believed then, and believe now, that the nine were brave men and women who acted out of a conviction that the war in Vietnam was profoundly evil,” Mr. Sachs wrote in a 50th-anniversary article in the Baltimore Sun. “But I believed then, and I believe now, that the conduct of the nine — particularly their insistence that their action at Catonsville should have been condoned because they were ‘right’ — offends both the rule of law and a fundamental tenet of the American democracy.”