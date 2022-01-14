While juggling freelance assignments, Mr. Teachout took on other ambitious projects, including a 2002 biography of Mencken, the Baltimore journalist who was a defining influence on editorial writing in the 1920s and 1930s and helped shape the sound of American prose. In the book, titled “The Skeptic,” Mr. Teachout delineated Mencken’s faults and prejudices while also noting he “was to the first part of the twentieth century what Mark Twain was to the last part of the nineteenth — the quintessential voice of American letters … noisy as a tornado; witty and abrasive, self-confident and self-contradictory, sometimes maddening, often engaging, always inimitable.”