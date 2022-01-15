In Mr. Hall’s first season, the Wildcats were 20-8, but they followed that with a 13-13 campaign, their worst record in 50 years. Led by Kevin Grevey, Jimmy Dan Conner and Rick Robey, Kentucky bounced back the next year and reached the 1975 Final Four for the first time in nine years. The Wildcats lost the championship game 92-85 to UCLA in Coach John Wooden’s final game with the Bruins.