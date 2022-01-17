More than 900 Black pilots trained at Tuskegee, and more than 400 served overseas, piloting aircraft that were easily identifiable by the red paint on their tails. The pilots became symbols of Black excellence at a time when many African Americans were waging a “Double Victory” campaign, fighting for freedom from Axis powers overseas and from racism at home. “You could say that one of the things we were fighting for was equality,” Gen. McGee told the Associated Press in 1995. “Equality of opportunity. We knew we had the same skills, or better.”