One of the group’s first acts was to organize a patrol to monitor allegations of police harassment and brutality against Native Americans who had settled in Minneapolis. Members had cameras, asked police for badge numbers and monitored radio scanner traffic for mention of anyone they might recognize as Indigenous to ensure their rights weren’t being violated.
The group quickly became a national force. It led major national protests in the 1970s, including a march to Washington in 1972 called the Trail of Broken Treaties.
At times, the American Indian Movement’s tactics were militant, which led to splintering in the group. In one of its most well-known actions, the group took over Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1973 to protest U.S. and tribal governments. (Wounded Knee, the site of a government massacre of Lakota people in 1890, was chosen for its historical resonance.)
The 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee by AIM turned violent. Two Indians were killed, and one federal agent was paralyzed amid a shootout.
Mr. Bellecourt was also involved in more peaceful endeavors. Under his influence, the group called out instances of cultural appropriation, provided job training, sought to improve housing and education for Indigenous people, provided legal assistance, spotlighted environmental injustice and questioned government policies that were seen as anti-Indigenous.
Mr. Bellecourt was among those who protested the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, when the Washington Football Team (then called the Washington Redskins) beat the Buffalo Bills. The Washington team dropped its old name in 2020 after decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and after pressure from sponsors amid a national reckoning on race. Mr. Bellecourt long called for the team’s name to be changed.
Clyde Howard Bellecourt was born on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Minnesota on May 8, 1936, and spent his earliest years in a home with no running water or electricity. His father was a wounded and disabled World War I veteran. The family, which lived on his pension, eventually moved to Minneapolis.
Starting as a youth, when he was sent to a state reformatory, Mr. Bellecourt amassed a long criminal record. As a young man, he went to prison on burglary and armed robbery charges. During one of his prison stints, he met another Native American inmate, Eddie Benton-Banai, and they partnered in starting a cultural program behind prison walls to teach Indigenous prisoners about their history and encourage them to learn a useful trade or complete their education.
The group grew into the American Indian Movement, which continues to have chapters nationally and is based in Minneapolis.
Over the years, Mr. Bellecourt spoke of his struggle with addiction, and he was convicted of distributing the hallucinogen LSD in 1986. He was sentenced to five years in federal prison and served about two. He then resumed his activism.
A complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.
His memoir, ''The Thunder Before the Storm” (2016), was co-written by Jon Lurie. The title comes from the English translation of his Ojibwe name.
— The Washington Post contributed to this report.