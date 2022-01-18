Ralph Emery, who became known as the dean of country music broadcasters over more than a half-century in radio and television, died Jan. 15 at a Nashville hospital. He was 88.

His son Michael Emery confirmed the death to the Associated Press. The cause was not disclosed.

Beginning his career at small radio stations and then moving into television as well, Mr. Emery was probably best known for his work on the Nashville Network cable channel. From 1983 to 1993, he was host of the channel’s live talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” earning the title “the Johnny Carson of cable television” for his interviewing style. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Emery hosted a weekly program on RFD-TV, a satellite and cable TV channel.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

“Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable,” Kyle Young, chief executive of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.”

Walter Ralph Emery was born March 10, 1933 in McEwen, Tenn. After attending broadcasting school in Nashville, he worked at radio stations in Tennessee and Louisiana before signing on at Nashville’s WSM in 1957.

Mr. Emery hosted “Pop! Goes the Country,” a syndicated TV show, from 1974 through 1980. From 1981 to 1983, he was host of “Nashville Alive,” on cable station WTBS.

On the talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” Mr. Emery sat at a desk, interviewing country music stars and others, much like talk-show hosts. He published two memoirs and a book about country music.

Survivors include his wife, Joy; three sons; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Emery had a brief recording career in the early 1960s, but he later said, “I’m not a singer and that was one of the major problems.”