He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
“Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable,” Kyle Young, chief executive of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.”
Walter Ralph Emery was born March 10, 1933 in McEwen, Tenn. After attending broadcasting school in Nashville, he worked at radio stations in Tennessee and Louisiana before signing on at Nashville’s WSM in 1957.
Mr. Emery hosted “Pop! Goes the Country,” a syndicated TV show, from 1974 through 1980. From 1981 to 1983, he was host of “Nashville Alive,” on cable station WTBS.
On the talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” Mr. Emery sat at a desk, interviewing country music stars and others, much like talk-show hosts. He published two memoirs and a book about country music.
Survivors include his wife, Joy; three sons; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Emery had a brief recording career in the early 1960s, but he later said, “I’m not a singer and that was one of the major problems.”