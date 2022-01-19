Under Vreeland’s tutelage, Mr. Talley began to explore the world of fashion that he had until then known only from afar. He became a receptionist at Interview, a magazine founded by artist Andy Warhol, and later was dispatched to Paris by Women’s Wear Daily. He joined Vogue in 1983, hired by Anna Wintour. He chronicled his complicated relationship with the powerful editor and other figures in the fashion industry, among them the designer Karl Lagerfeld, in a best-selling memoir released in 2020, “The Chiffon Trenches.”