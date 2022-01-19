Her family announced the death in a statement. She had a variety of unspecified health problems in recent years.
Ms. Harris, whose first name was pronounced loo-SEE-uh and who often went by Lucy, was a 6-foot-3 center with a soft shooting touch and a powerful style of play likened to that of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
She joined the team at Delta State, a small university in Cleveland, Miss., in 1973-74, the first year women’s basketball had been played at the school since the 1930s. The coach, Margaret Wade — called “the mother of women’s college basketball” — molded the Lady Statesmen into a near-dynasty. Ms. Harris was a formidable inside presence, balanced by the skillful playmaking of 4-foot-11 point guard Debbie Brock. Ms. Harris was Delta State’s only Black player.
“Sometimes the fans would say, you know, things in the stands, but my focus was to score that basket,” she told authors Pam Grundy and Susan Shackelford for their book “Shattering the Glass,” about women’s basketball. “And sometimes it got pretty rough in the games. Everybody said that I did a lot of smiling, but I had a few to say that I was pretty physical under the boards.”
At the time, women’s basketball was not officially part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) but was sanctioned by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW). From 1972 through 1974, the first three AIAW basketball championships were won by Pennsylvania’s Immaculata College (now a university).
In the 1974-75 season, Ms. Harris led Delta State through an undefeated season and to the AIAW tournament in Harrisonburg, Va. Playing their fourth game in four days, Ms. Harris and her teammates met Immaculata for the championship before a capacity crowd of 4,800.
“In so many ways women’s basketball was just getting started,” Ms. Harris told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1994. “It was almost as though we were exploring uncharted waters. A national championship? We wanted to win it, sure. But I’m not sure if any of us really grasped the significance of it.”
Immaculata, which was then a Catholic women’s college, defended its national title with the help of a fan base that included of dozens of nuns in full habit, some of them pounding spoons on buckets and pots.
The noise and pressure did not faze Ms. Harris, who scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Delta State to a 90-81 victory and a perfect 28-0 season.
The next year, the same two teams met in the championship game again, with Immaculata taking a 32-25 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Statesmen took control and won the second title, 69-64, behind Ms. Harris’s 27 points and 18 rebounds.
“One of the great things about coach Wade,” Ms. Harris told the Times-Dispatch, “was the way she made us believe we could play at an unbelievable level — do the impossible, almost — every time we went out there.”
Before her senior season, Ms. Harris was named to the first-ever U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team. On a squad that included such stars as Nancy Lieberman, Ann Meyers and Pat Summitt (then known by her maiden name, Pat Head), Ms. Harris was the leading scorer and rebounder. She scored the first basket by a woman in Olympic history, as the U.S. team went on to win the silver medal and the Soviet Union took gold.
“She was like Shaquille O’Neal,” Summitt, who had a Hall of Fame coaching career at Tennessee, said in an ESPN feature on Ms. Harris. “So strong and physical, but great hands and great touch around the basket, and a dominant — a dominant — center.”
As a senior, Ms. Harris led her team back to the championship game for the third straight year, scoring 23 points to lead Delta State past Louisiana State, 68-55. She ended her career with an average of 25.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.
Ms. Harris was an all-American three years in a row and in 1977 won the first Broderick Cup (now the Honda-Broderick Cup), awarded to the top female college athlete in the country. During her four years at Delta State, her team had a record of 109-6.
“Lucy was outstanding,” her coach, Wade, said in 1994, one year before her death. “Was I surprised? Frankly, no. I kind of expected it. You had to see her to appreciate how strong she was. I watch games today and see a lot of post players get pushed around. Nobody — I mean, nobody — pushed Lucy Harris around. I’ve had other coaches tell me she was the strongest player they’ve ever seen.”
Lusia Mae Harris was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Minter City, Miss., one of 11 children. Her parents were sharecroppers, and she picked cotton as a child.
She played basketball with her older brothers and sisters and watched NBA games on television, modeling her play on that of Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson.
In 1977, Ms. Harris graduated from Delta State, was married and, much to her surprise, was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz of the NBA — the all-male NBA. (It was not the first time a woman had been drafted by the NBA: In 1969, the San Francisco [now Golden State] Warriors had drafted Iowa high school player Denise Long, but the selection was nullified by the league.)
Ms. Harris, who was chosen ahead of 33 men, remains the only woman officially drafted by an NBA team. She did not to report for training camp, however, not wanting to take part in what she suspected was a publicity stunt. Except for a brief stint in 1980 with the Houston Angels of the short-lived Women’s Professional Basketball League, she never played competitive basketball again.
Ms. Harris received a master’s degree in education in 1984 from Delta State, where she was an assistant coach for four years. She later spent two years as head women’s coach at Texas Southern University, then taught and coached in high schools in Mississippi into the early 2000s.
She developed knee trouble and other health problems and said in a 2021 documentary, “The Queen of Basketball,” that she had lived with bipolar disorder for many years.
She was married to George Stewart and had four children. A complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.
In 1992, Ms. Harris became the first Black woman and one of the first two female players named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (Her college coach, Wade, had been the first woman admitted to the hall, in 1985.) Robertson, Ms. Harris childhood idol, accompanied her to the stage for her induction.
“I wanted to keep playing, but there was no place to go,” Ms. Harris said in the 2021 documentary. “If I was a man, there would have been options for me to go further and play.”