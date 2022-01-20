Mr. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 movie “Hannibal Rising” and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He is also in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” scheduled to premiere March 30 on Disney Plus, and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.
French President Emmanuel Macron called him “one of the incarnations of French cinema today.”
Mr. Ulliel was born in Boulogne-Billancourt, a Paris suburb, on Nov. 25, 1984. A dog bite on his face at age 6 left him with a trademark scar. He started performing five years later, alongside renowned actress Sandrine Bonnaire.
He went on to win two César Awards, the top French film honor, and took roles as a French revolutionary, a dying playwright, a vanished World War I soldier and a budding serial killer, among other parts.
“On each of his film sets, he left behind the memory of a dedicated worker, always ready to listen, respected by all the teams because he was respectful of everyone,” Macron said in a statement.
The ski accident conjured up memories of when Formula One great Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a 2013 skiing accident in the French ski resort of Méribel, 30 miles from where Mr. Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble hospital.
Survivors include a son from his relationship with French model and actress Gaelle Pietri, according to French news reports.
— Associated Press