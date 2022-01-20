Once again in the role of a former fighter pilot, Mr. Kruger starred in the French movie “Sundays and Cybèle” (1962), which won an Academy Award for best foreign film. It was the story of a friendship that forms between an injured veteran with amnesia and a 12-year-old girl who is abandoned by her father at an orphanage. New York Times film critic Bosley Crowther praised the “exquisite, delicate charm” of the movie and its performances.