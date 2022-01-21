The 1968 Masters was among Mr. Goalby’s 11 victories on the PGA Tour and his only major title. He had a brilliant performance in the tournament, including birdies on the 13th and 14th holes in the final round. He hit a 3-iron to within 8 feet for an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and closed with a 66. He finished at 277, or 11 under par, and assumed he would be going to a Monday playoff with De Vicenzo, who had birdied the par-4 17th and finished with a 65.