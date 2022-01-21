He is best remembered for how he was declared the Masters champion, but he was also noteworthy for helping launch two professional tours for golfers.
In 1968, Mr. Goalby was among the golfers who led the Tournament Players Division to break away from the PGA of America and become what now is the PGA Tour. Twelve years later, he joined Gardner Dickinson and Dan Sikes in organizing a tour for players 50 and older, now called the PGA Tour Champions.
“He was never saying, ‘Here’s what I did.’ To the men of his era, Bob was a leader, but he had a lot of humility,” said Jay Haas, a nine-time PGA Tour winner and Mr. Goalby’s nephew, said.
The 1968 Masters was among Mr. Goalby’s 11 victories on the PGA Tour and his only major title. He had a brilliant performance in the tournament, including birdies on the 13th and 14th holes in the final round. He hit a 3-iron to within 8 feet for an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and closed with a 66. He finished at 277, or 11 under par, and assumed he would be going to a Monday playoff with De Vicenzo, who had birdied the par-4 17th and finished with a 65.
But Tommy Aaron, who was keeping De Vicenzo’s scorecard that day, put the Argentine golfer down for a 4 on the 17th hole instead of a 3. De Vicenzo signed the card and, under the Rules of Golf, had to accept the higher score. De Vicenzo was officially credited with a 66 to finish one stroke behind Mr. Goalby for the tournament. De Vicenzo then uttered one of the most famous lines in golf history: “What a stupid I am.”
“The presentation ceremony wasn’t what it could have been,” Mr. Goalby told Golf Digest in a 2018 interview. “I sat next to Roberto and did what I could to console him. There’s video of me patting him on the leg. I felt no elation, nothing like you’d expect from winning the biggest tournament of your life. It was awkward. It was tragic for Roberto, but it was equally unfortunate for me.
“I never did get full credit for what I’d done. I played damned well, especially the last day.”
Robert George Goalby was born March 14, 1929, in Belleville and was a multisport player through high school and college. He went to the University of Illinois on a football scholarship, which was canceled after it was learned he had already played baseball at Southern Illinois. He was drafted into the military during the Korean War and became a pro golfer in 1952.
According to the PGA Tour, he was a club pro in Darien, Conn., when he shot a final-round 64 to finish 30th in the 1957 Mayfair Inn Open in Florida, earning $20.
“I called the shop at Darien and said, ‘Thank you very much, but I’m not coming back,’ ” Mr. Goalby later said.
His first win came at the 1958 Greater Greensboro Open. The last of his 11 PGA Tour titles was the Bahamas National Open in 1971. He played in one Ryder Cup, in 1963 at East Lake in Atlanta, with Arnold Palmer as the playing captain. He later won two PGA Tour Champions tournaments.
Mr. Goalby and De Vicenzo remained friends and were partners twice in a PGA Tour Champions event.
Dan Jenkins once wrote in Sports Illustrated, “Precisely because Bob Goalby is made up the way he is, which is tough and realistic, he has proved to be a lot less bothered by the Masters debacle than most people might think.”
Even so, Mr. Goalby received plenty of hate mail, even though there still would have been a playoff without the scorecard error.
“The letters piled up, and every one of them hurt,” Mr. Goalby told Golf Digest. “For some reason, I’ve kept that hate mail. I don’t know why. Maybe to one day explain to people what the experience was like.”
He was married and had three sons.