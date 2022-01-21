He married his high school sweetheart soon after moving to Los Angeles, but the marriage lasted only a few weeks (“It was a mistake,” he later said). In a 2002 memoir, “The F Word: How to Survive Your Family,” Mr. Anderson said he considered suicide in the 1990s amid crippling debt and the stress of being blackmailed for years by a male casino worker who claimed that Mr. Anderson had propositioned him. The casino worker was later arrested after the comedian alerted the FBI.