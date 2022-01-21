In seven decades of activism, and especially during his work in the 1960s on behalf of racial equality, Rabbi Dresner became — as he put it — the most arrested rabbi in America. As a Freedom Rider in 1961 protesting the segregation of interstate transit, with his presence at events including the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, and with his success recruiting other rabbis and White clergy to the civil rights cause, he provided a “witness,” as King told him in a letter, that “did much to raise the right moral and religious questions” of their time.