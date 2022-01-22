The death was announced in a statement by the Plum Village community, a monastery he founded in France. The cause was not disclosed, but he had a debilitating stroke in 2014.
Thich Nhat Hanh, who was perhaps the world’s most renowned Buddhist monk after the Dalai Lama, often wrote and spoke about the Buddhist notion of “mindfulness,” or being fully attentive to one’s thoughts, actions and surroundings at every moment.
“Mindfulness is to be aware of everything you do every day,” he wrote in one of his nearly 100 books. “Mindfulness is a kind of light that shines upon all your thoughts, all your feelings, all your actions and all your words.”
(His monk’s name, Nhat Hanh, is pronounced “N’yaht Hahn,” and “Thich,” pronounced “tick,” is a title similar to “reverend.” Most of his followers called him “Thay,” pronounced “tie,” which means “teacher.”)
Fluent in English, French and other languages, he led Buddhist workshops and spiritual retreats for international leaders, members of Congress, the World Bank and Silicon Valley technology companies. He was with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1966 when King criticized U.S. involvement in the war in Vietnam.
Starting in the 1950s, when war began to tear apart Vietnam, Thich Nhat Hanh aimed to use his Buddhist beliefs to bring the different factions together. During those years, he developed the concept of “engaged Buddhism,” in which his faith’s teachings could be used to promote humanistic practices in education, health care and politics. His ideas were not popular with traditional Buddhist monks, who typically stayed out of public life and practiced their faith in monasteries.
Thich Nhat Hanh described the ideas behind engaged Buddhism in a 1965 book, “Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire,” which was read widely around the world.
After studying and teaching in the United States in the early 1960s, he returned to Vietnam in 1964, as the fighting in his homeland grew more intense. He organized the School of Youth Social Service, which recruited 10,000 young volunteers to build schools and medical facilities and to restore villages that had been damaged by bombings.
Thich Nhat Hanh and several other monks once paddled up a river, with gunfire on both sides, to deliver food and medical supplies to victims of the war. They did not take sides with combatants from either Communist North Vietnam or U.S.-supported South Vietnam.
“When bombs begin to fall on people, you cannot stay in the meditation hall all the time,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. “Meditation is about the awareness of what is going on, not only in your body and in your feelings, but all around you.”
In 1966, Thich Nhat Hanh visited Pope Paul VI to enlist his support in ending the war in Vietnam. In the United States, he held meetings with Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and the Trappist monk and social activist Thomas Merton, who said, “Thich Nhat Hanh is more my brother than many who are nearer to me in race and nationality, because he and I see things in exactly the same way.”
In Chicago, he sat beside King as the civil rights leader held a news conference to denounce the war in Vietnam. A year later, King, who had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, sent a letter to the Nobel committee, nominating Thich Nhat Hanh.
“I do not know of anyone more worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize than this gentle monk from Vietnam,” King wrote. “Here is an apostle of peace and nonviolence.” (The Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded in 1967.)
In the meantime, Thich Nhat Hanh found himself a man without a country. Neither North Vietnam nor South Vietnam would allow him to return. He was granted asylum in France, where he did research at the Sorbonne in Paris and later founded Plum Village in southwestern France, the largest Buddhist monastery outside of Asia. He also established monasteries and Buddhist centers in the United States, Germany, Australia and Thailand.
In 1969, Thich Nhat Hanh led the Buddhist delegation to the Paris peace talks aimed at ending the Vietnam War. In lectures around the world, he drew on his studies of other religions to point out similarities between Buddhist practices and those of other faiths. He considered Jesus and the Buddha “spiritual brothers” and said Buddhist ideals could be practiced by people of all religions.
“It’s not my intention to convert Christians and Jews into Buddhists,” he told The Washington Post in 1993. “It’s my intention to make them better Christians and better Jews.”
His many books included novels, poetry, story collections, spiritual guides and Buddhist texts. He applied Buddhist philosophical ideals to people’s everyday lives — “While you brush your teeth, Buddhism should be there” — and to serious geopolitical questions, including terrorism and climate change. His speeches sometimes drew thousands of listeners, and his 2012 book, “The Art of Mindfulness,” sold more than 200,000 copies in the United States alone. Oprah Winfrey interviewed him in 2010.
Thich Nhat Hanh taught that people should focus on breathing as a way to attain mindfulness and the inner calm. “Our breath is something like a bridge linking body and mind,” he said on NPR “Fresh Air” in 1997, “and as soon as you go back to your breath and breathing in and out mindfully, you bring you body and mind together, and there you are again fully alive.”
Thich Nhat Hanh was born Oct. 11, 1926, in a village in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Ngai. His name at birth was Nguyen Xuan Bao. His father worked for the Vietnamese government, then under the control of France, and his mother was a homemaker.
When he was a child, Thich Nhat Hanh later recalled, “I saw a drawing of the Buddha sitting on the grass, very peacefully.” He resolved to find the same kind of inner peace and entered a monastery in Hue at 16. He became a full-fledged monk in 1949 and established a Buddhist institute in what was then Saigon, helping build a temple from bamboo and thatch. In the early 1960s, he studied comparative religion at Princeton University and taught at Columbia University.
Although Thich Nhat Hanh’s books were banned in Vietnam during his long exile, they were often smuggled into the country. When he returned for the first time 39 years in 2005, he was greeted by jubilant crowds. Since 2018, he had lived in the same monastery in Hue where he had studied in his youth.
“Every day,” Thich Nhat Hanh wrote in his 1975 book “The Miracle of Mindfulness,” “we are engaged in a miracle which we don’t even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child, our own two eyes. All is a miracle.”